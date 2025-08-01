Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 28.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.23.

Shares of LNT opened at $65.01 on Friday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

