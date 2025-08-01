Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.21.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $355.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a one year low of $322.95 and a one year high of $412.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

