XTX Topco Ltd Buys 6,722 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,554.40. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $15,565,087. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,962 shares of company stock worth $2,641,387 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:EW opened at $81.15 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.