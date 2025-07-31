HB Wealth Management LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,204,000 after buying an additional 966,399 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,021,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,009,000 after acquiring an additional 813,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,828,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,139,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 15,322.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,522,000 after acquiring an additional 503,345 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Trading Down 0.9%

XYL stock opened at $130.72 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.90.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

