Wealthquest Corp Purchases New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,739,000 after acquiring an additional 876,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 897.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,705,000 after buying an additional 100,962 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 283,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,448,000 after buying an additional 97,718 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 144.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 152,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,822,000 after buying an additional 90,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,105,000 after buying an additional 65,911 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

TYL opened at $554.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $573.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.52 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.09.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.46, for a total transaction of $1,894,677.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,374.26. The trade was a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.86, for a total transaction of $2,794,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,519.38. This trade represents a 41.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

