HB Wealth Management LLC Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 105.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 233.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,146,000 after acquiring an additional 151,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Bank of America increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

