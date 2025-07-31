Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,186 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 117.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Natera by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 1.73. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.45.

Wall Street Analysts

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $225,928.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 175,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,280.68. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $418,383.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,082. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,844 shares of company stock worth $6,632,123. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Natera



Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.



