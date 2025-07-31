Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the acquisition, the director owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $945,928.44. The trade was a 8.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

