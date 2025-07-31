Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 199,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nkarta by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Nkarta from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nkarta from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NKTX opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $154.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

