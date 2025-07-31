Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.4% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $230.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.31 and a 200-day moving average of $209.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

