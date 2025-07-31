Cwm LLC Acquires New Shares in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get AB Short Duration High Yield ETF alerts:

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SYFI opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $36.29.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Profile

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.