Cwm LLC Sells 627 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,597,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,577,000 after buying an additional 1,816,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,825,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,581,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 902,353 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,650,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qorvo by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,280,000 after acquiring an additional 264,167 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,473.73. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QRVO

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $121.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.