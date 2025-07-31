Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 31,328.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

