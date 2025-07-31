Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 388 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.03.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $179.27 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.55 and a 200 day moving average of $131.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,264,800 shares of company stock valued at $786,735,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

