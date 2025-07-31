Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

