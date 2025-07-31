Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE DIS opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

