ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $35,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Stock Up 0.4%

ASML stock opened at $721.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $764.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $726.99. The company has a market cap of $283.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $945.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.856 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

