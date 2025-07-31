Howard Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wormser Freres Gestion purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $223.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

