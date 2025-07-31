King Wealth Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

King Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $158.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $160.39. The company has a market cap of $374.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.61, a PEG ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $430,565.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 492,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,987,191.63. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

