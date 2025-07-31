Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle stock opened at $106.88 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

