Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,476,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after purchasing an additional 717,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,339 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,136,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,240,025,000 after purchasing an additional 192,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,523,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $837,775,000 after purchasing an additional 163,845 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

