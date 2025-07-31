Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 917 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after acquiring an additional 993,833 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $227.49 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

