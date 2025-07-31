1,608 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE MPC opened at $170.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

