Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.66.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:T opened at $28.02 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

