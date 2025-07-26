JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $94.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $74.98 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hasbro by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Hasbro by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

