5G Stocks To Research – July 23rd

Super Micro Computer, ON Semiconductor, QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, and Cadence Design Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies directly involved in the development, deployment and commercialization of fifth-generation wireless technology. They typically include telecom carriers upgrading their networks, equipment manufacturers and infrastructure providers, as well as semiconductor firms producing 5G-compatible chips. Investors buy 5G stocks to gain exposure to the expected growth in faster, lower-latency mobile connectivity worldwide. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,222,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,663,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $80.55.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. 9,448,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,183. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.08.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $196.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average is $154.99.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,611,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,198,295. The firm has a market cap of $271.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.13.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.91. The stock had a trading volume of 503,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,487. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.83. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $330.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07.

