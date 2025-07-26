Best Travel Stocks To Follow Now – July 24th

Alibaba Group, Southwest Airlines, Costco Wholesale, SoFi Technologies, and Tractor Supply are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies in the travel and tourism sector, including airlines, hotel and resort chains, cruise lines, car rental firms and online booking platforms. Their performance is typically cyclical, reflecting shifts in consumer travel demand, economic conditions, fuel prices and global events such as pandemics or geopolitical tensions. Investors often watch travel stocks to gauge broader economic health, seasonal travel trends and the industry’s resilience to disruption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $121.24. 9,552,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,503,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $289.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.21. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.18.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

NYSE:LUV traded down $4.05 on Thursday, reaching $33.40. 34,122,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,950,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.21. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $939.08. 1,114,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $416.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $793.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $995.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $983.27.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $21.53. 36,191,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,144,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,592,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75.

