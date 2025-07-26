Biotech Stocks To Consider – July 23rd

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abivax, and Danaher are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use living organisms, cells or biological processes to develop medical treatments, diagnostics, agricultural products or industrial enzymes. They give investors exposure to cutting-edge life-science innovations but tend to be more volatile and risk-sensitive due to lengthy research and regulatory approval cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $49.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $476.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,246,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $410.38 and its 200 day moving average is $472.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Abivax (ABVX)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Shares of ABVX stock traded up $55.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,123,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Abivax has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR stock traded up $7.97 on Wednesday, hitting $197.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,414. The stock has a market cap of $141.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.86.

