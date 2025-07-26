Promising Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – July 24th

Sharplink Gaming, Opendoor Technologies, and AEye are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these companies are less established and often have narrower product lines, they can offer higher growth potential but also tend to be more volatile and carry greater risk. Many investors include small caps in their portfolios for diversification and the possibility of outsized returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of SBET stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.94. 60,856,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,361,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. Sharplink Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $124.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBET

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Shares of OPEN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 407,843,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,124,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.78. Opendoor Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPEN

AEye (LIDR)

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

Shares of LIDR stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.92. 336,745,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,151. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.77. AEye has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIDR

Recommended Stories