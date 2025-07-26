FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:PBAM Lowered by DA Davidson

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.43. The consensus estimate for Private Bancorp of America’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of Private Bancorp of America to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Up 1.0%

OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $341.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.27.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 million. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 18.26%.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

