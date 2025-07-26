Best Luxury Goods Stocks Worth Watching – July 24th

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end products—such as designer fashion, fine jewelry, luxury automobiles and premium accessories—targeted primarily at affluent consumers. These stocks tend to reflect strong brand equity and pricing power, offering exposure to consumer discretionary spending and global wealth trends, but they can also be sensitive to economic cycles and shifts in consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYSE NYT traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 878,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. New York Times has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of REAL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 958,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,819. The company has a market cap of $692.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.46. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,890. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $896.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of RSKD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 164,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $877.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.36.

