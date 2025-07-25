Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 35,751 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,751 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.19% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $142,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $687.13 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $691.64. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $642.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $600.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

