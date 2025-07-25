AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Legacy Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average is $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

