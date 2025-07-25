Westover Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,454.26.

Booking Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,650.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,540.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,042.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $20.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.