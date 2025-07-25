SFE Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $477.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

