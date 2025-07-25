102 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.6% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $270.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.24. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

