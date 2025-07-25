Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,108,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,085,000 after acquiring an additional 498,531 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 435,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,242,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,291,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

