Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 287.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 171.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $186.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

