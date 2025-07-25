Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $829,092,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,527.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,319,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after buying an additional 3,193,089 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $128,542,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,098,000 after buying an additional 1,744,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,000,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,231,000 after buying an additional 1,553,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

