Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,904,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,482 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $74,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,567,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,842,000 after purchasing an additional 80,992 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,466,000 after purchasing an additional 461,936 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,027,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,971,000 after purchasing an additional 313,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,956,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,457,000 after purchasing an additional 742,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,766,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,913,000 after purchasing an additional 545,724 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

