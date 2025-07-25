Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,889,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $393,736,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $231.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $235.27.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.55.

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

