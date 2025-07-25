Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Nicholas Wealth LLC.

Nicholas Wealth LLC. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.9% of Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,582,568,000 after buying an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

NFLX opened at $1,180.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,236.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,069.32. The firm has a market cap of $501.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.67, for a total value of $3,151,553.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,273.97. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,923 shares of company stock valued at $222,445,095. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

