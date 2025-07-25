Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $687.13 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $691.64. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $642.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.86.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

