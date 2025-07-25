Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $319.04 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $319,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $564.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $565.90 and a 200-day moving average of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $429.56 and a 12 month high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.90.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

