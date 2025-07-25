Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Takes $4.89 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $531,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.15.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.