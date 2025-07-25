Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $462.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.96. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The company has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of -669.61 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.17.

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total value of $869,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,286,004.27. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,820 shares of company stock worth $113,297,985. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

