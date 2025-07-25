PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.04. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.