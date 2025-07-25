Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 489,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.35 and a 200 day moving average of $141.04. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

