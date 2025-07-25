William Blair Predicts Lower Earnings for Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.05.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $488.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.38. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,171. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,039,200,000 after purchasing an additional 243,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $2,401,493,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,027,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

