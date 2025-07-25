Equitable Trust Co. Buys 533 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. FBN Securities raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,107.94.

ServiceNow Trading Up 4.4%

NOW opened at $998.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 125.71, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,001.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $953.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at $10,924,200. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $6,015,106. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

